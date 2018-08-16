Rugby nurse nominated for prestigious national award

A Rugby nurse who pioneered the use of a system which makes it easier for NHS staff to see the resuscitation wishes of patients has been nominated for a national award.

Catherine Baldock, who has been teaching staff at University Hospital in Coventry for almost 20 years, has been nominated for “Individual of the Year” at NHS England’s Kate Granger Compassionate Care Awards.

She said: “I was so shocked to hear that I had been shortlisted for the Kate Granger awards. It was such an honour.

“This nomination is really for all of my colleagues at UHCW for working tirelessly to provide patients with the best care possible, and put them at the heart of these important decisions.”

Ms Baldock is head of resuscitation, clinical skills and simulation at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire (UHCW) NHS Trust.

She was the first in the UK to implement ReSPECT – which aims to ensure patients’ priorities for care and clinical recommendations about treatment, including their wishes about resuscitation, are discussed and recorded.

This is especially important if a patient is brought in for an emergency, when they may be unable to make or express choices.

After leading the implementation of ReSPECT at University Hospital in Coventry and the Hospital of St Cross in Rugby two years ago, Ms Baldock is now clinical lead for implementing the approach across the NHS.

The winners of the Kate Granger awards will be announced in Manchester on September 5.