Rugby people failing to walk ten minutes a day

Nearly a third of people in Rugby fail to walk for ten consecutive minutes a week, according to the Department for Transport.

Public Health England has encouraged adults to walk for at least ten minutes a day, but 32 per cent of people in the area don’t manage one ten minute walk a week. Across England the rate is 31%.

Figures from Sport England’s Active Lives Survey show the town has a weekly walking rate in line with the national average.

A ten-minute walk could include walking to work or to the shops, as well as taking a walk specifically for recreation or exercise.

The annual Active Lives survey, which ran from November 2016 to November 2017, asked a random sample of 1,986 adults over the age of 16 how active they had been in four weeks.

Sport England aims to help more people get active.