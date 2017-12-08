Rugby Philharmonic to shine at Christmas concert

Rugby Philharmonic Choir will perform the second of two special concerts to mark their 150th anniversary celebrations.

The choir has been filling the town with the sound of music since 1867. They will perform the complete work of Handel’s Messiah, originally performed by the Rugby Philharmonic in 1871, on Saturday, December 16, from 7.30pm.

The Christmas concert is being held at the Temple Speech Room, Rugby School, by kind permission of the headmaster.

Musical director Mervyn Bethell said: “It is a huge honour to be able to be the director of music for Rugby Philharmonic Choir in this, their 150th year.

“The choir continues to flourish and has evolved enormously since its birth and we hope it will continue to do so.”

Tickets are available from Jan Harvey, telephone (01788) 438368 or mail@rugbyphilharmonic.org.uk

Admission is £12.50.

There are no concessions.