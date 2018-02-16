Rugby police appeal following ATM theft involving explosion

Police are appealing for information following a Rugby ATM theft this morning (February 16) which is believed to have involved an explosion.

At around 4.20am, police attended a report of an explosion at a post office on High Street, Hillmorton, causing significant damage but no injuries.

It is believed that suspects approached the ATM in High Street, caused a small explosion and cash was taken.

Detective sergeant Rhys Bower said: "This incident highlights an extremely dangerous tactic in targeting ATM machines, which clearly put members of the public at risk. The techniques used by the people involved in this burglary are reckless in the extreme and it is only through good fortune that no-one was hurt.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in and around High Street in the early hours, or if you were passing and have any dash cam footage we would like to hear from you."

Offenders made off in an unknown direction and may have gone down the alleyway adjacent to the post office in the direction of Roper Road and School Street.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue service attended and assessed the building, which was declared as safe.

Forensic, witness and CCTV enquiries are ongoing at the location.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 33 of 16 February.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously and for free on 0800 555 111 or via their online form: crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information-online