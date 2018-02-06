Rugby police: this woman might have vital information relating to theft outside pawnbroker

Rugby police have released a CCTV image of a woman who may have vital information relating to a theft outside a pawnbrokers on North Street.

The theft happened outside H&T Pawnbrokers at around 2.40pm on December 23, 2017.

Police said: "Whilst we appreciate that the quality of the images are not perfect, the clothing is distinguishable."

PC 1269 Price of Warwickshire Police said: "The woman officers want to speak to was in the location at the time and may have important information about the incident.

Anyone with information should contact Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting Incident 280 of 23 December 2017.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website crimestoppers-uk.org

