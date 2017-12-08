Rugby primary school closed after norovirus outbreak

A Rugby primary school has been closed for a deep-clean following an outbreak of norovirus.

St. Matthew's Bloxam C of E Primary School is closed today (Friday, December 8) while it undergoes a deep-clean in an attempt to eliminate the virus.

Parents are asked to keep children at home until they are symptom free for 48 hours.

According to the NHS, you're likely to have norovirus if you suddenly feel sick and experience projectile vomiting and watery diarrhoea.

Some people also have a slight fever, headaches, painful stomach cramps and aching limbs.

The symptoms appear one to two days after you become infected and usually last for up to two or three days.