Rugby pub bars three and reassures customers after man attacked as he smoked a cigarette

A Hillmorton pub barred three people following an assault which saw a man in his 20s struck on the head as he smoked a cigarette.

A spokesperson said the The Stag & Pheasant barred three people after claiming they refused to cooperate with the police in identifying the attacker.

The spokesperson said: "There were people in the pub who know who carried out the assault but won't cooperate in providing details to the police and left when they turned up, these persons are barred from the pub.

"Though very serious it was an isolated event and carried out by an individual who is not known as a regular to the pub against one of our regulars."

The attack, which saw the man taken to hospital by ambulance to be treated for a cut on his head, happened between midnight and 1.05am on Saturday, April 14.

Police said the man had stepped outside the pub to smoke a cigarette when he was struck.

The spokesperson for the School Street pub said: "The police attended but the perpetrator had fled the scene and our staff dealt with assisting the casualty and could not for their safety and that of the casualty leave the scene to apprehend.

"It is not something that normally happens here and we don't want people to assume that they are not safe coming to The Stag & Pheasant Hillmorton.

"We want the whole community of Hillmorton to know that we will not tolerate any instances where the safety of our customers is put at risk and we will cooperate with the Police and authorities to ensure that the perpetrator is apprehended at the earliest opportunity."

Both the pub and Warwickshire Police are asking anyone with information to call 101, quoting incident 25 of 14 April 2018.

Alternatively, a report can be made anonymously via Crimestoppers at www.crimestoppers-uk.org