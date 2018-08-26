Rugby pub comes second in county contest

As Rugby CAMRA Pub of the Year, the Seven Stars went forward to compete with other branch pubs of the year across Warwickshire.

Judges visited the various pubs, and Seven Stars was judged Runner-up to the Old Post Office, in Warwick. Licensees Graham Proud and Lisa James are pictured with the award, received from CAMRA’s Warwickshire co-ordinator, Jim Witt, and Rugby Branch chairman, Steve Durrant.

The award follows the second anniversary of Graham and Lisa arriving in Rugby, during which time they’ve refurbished the pub, improved the garden and made other improvements, while maintaining a steady flow of ever-changing real ales.