Rugby pub named best rugby pub in the country

A pub in Rugby has beaten off competition from dozens of other clubs and bars across the UK to be named Britain’s best rugby pub.

The competition, organised by Aberdeen Standard Investments Melrose Sevens, saw hundreds of rugby fans get behind their favourite bars and clubs

The Merchant’s Inn gained 42.7% of the vote, with the Cabbage Patch runners up, securing 35.6% of the vote.

James Reeve, manager of the Merchant’s Inn said: “We’re overwhelmed to win this award and it means a great deal to us, particularly being up against some of the best rugby bars around.

“We see ourselves as the pub of rugby as we are less than 200 yards from where the game was invented and it’s great to know that our customers think so highly of what we offer here.”

Douglas Hardie, president of Melrose Rugby Club said: “There was an incredible response, with droves of rugby fans taking part. Just like the Melrose Sevens, there can only be one winner and we are delighted to award the title to The Merchant’s Inn.

"It seems no coincidence that those who live in the town where the sport began are also some of rugby’s biggest fans.”

The five shortlisted venues were: Athletic Arms, Edinburgh. The Cabbage Patch, Twickenham. Merchant’s Inn, Rugby. The Palmeira, Hove. The Buccleuch Arms Hotel, Moffat.

The pub that gains the most votes, The Merchant’s Inn will receive the title and an inscribed plaque to recognise the achievement.