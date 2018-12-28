Rugby pupil's competition-winning firework safety poster

A pupil at a Rugby primary school has won a competition organised by Warwickshire County Council’s Trading Standards and Fire and Rescue Services to help keep children safe around fireworks.

Children are asked to design a poster or write a poem that will help warn children and young people about the dangers of fireworks.

And Indianna Wordly, a pupil at Abbots Farm Infant School in Rugby, was one of the winners with her poster design.

Naomi Vonledebur, a pupil at Our Lady’s Catholic Primary School in Princethorpe, won a prize for her poem.

Warwickshire County Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety said: “We’ve had some fantastic entries to this year’s competition and I’d like to take this opportunity to congratulate our winners and thank everyone for taking part.”

“Many children love to watch fireworks, but it’s important that they are kept safe.

"Warwickshire’s Trading Standards and Fire and Rescue Services seek to keep children safe by helping to ensure that fireworks are stored safely, are not sold to young people under the age of 18 and that children are protected when they attend firework events.”

Each winner will receive a £25 gift voucher and a visit to a fire station. Their poster or poem will also be used as part of the November 2019 campaign.

The winners in full are:

Poem Winners

Sophie, a pupil at Telford Junior School, Leamington Spa

Molly Owen, a pupil at Kingsbury Primary School, North Warwickshire

Avani Culshaw, a pupil at St. Giles Junior School, Bedworth

Naomi Vonledebur, a pupil at Our Lady’s Catholic Primary School, Princethorpe

Poster Winners

Finn Grantham, a pupil at Alveston C of E Primary School, Stratford upon Avon

Taylor Jones, a pupil at St. Michael’s C of E Academy, Bedworth

Lily Ramsden, a pupil at Thorns Community Infant School, Kenilworth

Indianna Wordly, a pupil at Abbots Farm Infant School, Rugby

Kasper Mierzejewski, St Benedict’s Catholic Primary School, Atherstone