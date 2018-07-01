Rugby pupils' art is inspired by artists overcoming stigma or setbacks

Pupils inspired by artists who have faced problems will stage their own exhibition in Rugby.

Bilton C of E Junior School (BJS) is presenting “A Road Less Travelled By…” as part of the Rugby Festival of Culture.

The exhibition features art influenced by artists from a diverse range of backgrounds across the UK and across the world.

Each

artist has overcome some sort of stigma or setback, be it disability, illness or race and has produced artwork with its own unique story. These stories have, in turn, inspired the children of BJS to produce their own paintings and sculptures which will be proudly displayed at the school on Friday July 6 from 6pm onwards.

The exhibition, a free event as part of the Rugby Festival of Culture, is set to be opened by the Mayor of Rugby, Cllr Tom Mahoney. There will be refreshments available on the night and all

are welcome.

Headteacher Mrs Norton said: “I am really so excited for our up-coming gallery of art work inspired by people from around the world who have endured hardship and ultimate challenge.

"A Road Less Travelled By... has seen our children learn from very inspiring men and women whilst creating art which is very much theirs.

"Our aim at BJS is to instil in our children the value of understanding difference and celebrating diversity in all its forms. Our mission statement is for all in our care, to be ambitious for their future whatever that may be and to be inspired by those who go before us. We really hope you can join us."