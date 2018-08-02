Rugby record store set to move to new premises after proving a hit in town

A record store which has proved a hit with Rugbeians is set to move to new premises on Little Church Street.

Just For The Record opened above Hunt’s Bookshop on High Street in 2016, building a loyal base of customers.

Vinyl collector Sally Wolanski said now is the time for the shop to move to somewhere that is more accessible to customers who struggle with stairs.

Mrs Wolanski, who has around 12,000 records, said: “This is the first time I’ve run a business.

“It’s been a really good two years - we’ve had a wonderful response from the public and from our customers.

“I’d like to thank everybody for their support.”

Mrs Wolanski said some people are becoming pessimistic about the state of the town centre, but the record store’s success serves as proof that small independent businesses can still flourish in the town centre.

She said the store draws in many young customers who are drawn to the experience vinyl offers.

“It’s not just the music with vinyl, you get the whole experience: you get the artwork and lyric sheets,” she said.

Just For The Record stops trading above Hunt’s Bookshop on Saturday, August 4.

On Tuesday, August 14, the store will open on 3 Churchside Arcade, Little Church Street.

Free drinks and snacks will be offered at the grand opening and a £5 gift voucher (limited to one per customer) will be given with any purchase.