Rugby reporter has head in clouds after visit to trampoline park in Warwick

Rugby Advertiser reporter Lucie Green gives her verdict on Jump In trampoline park in Warwick.

When I told my daughter and her friend I was taking them to a trampoline park, they literally jumped for joy.

Having fun at Jump In.

Trampoline parks are the latest craze to hit the UK and we wanted to get in on the act.

Jump In is a fantastic trampoline park with 60 inter-linking trampolines creating an array of trampoline relating fun: dodgeball courts, basketball lanes, tumble tracks, foam pits, a giant air bag, kids’ section and a huge open jump section.

You get a wristband with an allocated time, so it never gets too busy.

My daughter, Jasmine, 11, said: “I had a brilliant time at Jump In.

Jasmine keeps her balance.

“We had a safety briefing to start with, which I thought was a good idea, then it was time to get jumping.

“I would definitely recommend this trampoline park and can’t wait to go back.”

The park is great value for money and you get to keep the grip-on socks you pay for.

Staff are friendly and well-informed and the venue is clean and well kept with refreshments for all tastes.

Although I was too busy taking pictures to have a jump (that’s my excuse and I’m sticking to it!), the trampoline park isn’t just for kids - adults are invited to get a spring in their step too.

Find Jump In at Tachbrook Park, Warwick CV34 6NW.

There’s plenty of parking and I’d suggest a couple of hours for your visit.

It’s great value for money and there’s various offers, so check FB or Jump In’s website.

For more information or to book, telephone 01926 356290 or visit www.gojumpin.com/locations/warwick