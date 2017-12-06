Rugby road closure to be temporarily lifted for Christmas

Gas mains work which has seen a Rugby road partially closed is set to be temporarily halted to reduce disruption over Christmas.

Local gas network Cadent started the second and final phase of essential gas mains renewal in Lawford Road, Rugby, on Wednesday December 6.

The work means Lawford Road is closed to eastbound traffic from Addison Road to Victoria Street.

For traffic heading east, towards the A426, there is a signed diversion route.

Work will temporarily stop on Thursday December 21 and start again on Tuesday January 2 to avoid disruption for drivers and residents during the busy Christmas and New Year period.

Traffic management will still be needed and kept in place during the festive break. Cadent staff will regularly visit Lawford Road to check barriers and signs are in place.

The work in Lawford Road to replace 1.4 kilometres of existing iron gas pipe (around the size of a large car tyre) under the road with new tough hard-wearing plastic pipe began on Monday September 25 and was due to finish at the end of April 2018.

But with the mild weather conditions, fewer engineering issues than expected and less iron gas pipe to be replaced than originally planned engineers are due to complete the project earlier than expected.

This latest phase, which started on Wednesday December 6, and is due to finish ahead of schedule, by mid-March 2018.

It is part of Cadent’s £65 million programme to renew 370kms of gas pipes across Warwickshire and the West Midlands this year.

It may be necessary to temporarily disconnect people’s gas supplies for short periods while their gas service pipes (the pipes that take gas from the main in the road to their homes or businesses) are replaced - anyone affected will be informed beforehand.

Cadent employees and contractors carry identification. Residents should always ask to see it before letting anyone into their homes.

If anyone has any enquiries about this work they should contact Cadent’s customer services team on 0161 703 1000.

To find out more about how Cadent replaces gas mains and how that affects residents and businesses go to www.bettergaspipes.co.uk.