Rugby Rokeby Lions Club raises £5,000 for Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance, here is how you can help them raise even more

Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance is thousands of pounds better off thanks to the efforts of Rugby Rokeby Lions.

On February 17, Rugby Rokeby Lions Club presented a cheque for £5,000 to the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.

The money was raised at the Lions’ Annual Sponsored Walk – now called the Sponsored Challenge at Draycote Water.

The Lions have now raised over £60,000 for the Air Ambulance. The club said they would like to thank the public for their generous support.

The club said they would also like to thank Severn Trent Draycote Water, the Rugby First Responders (who provide medical cover at the event) and Sainsbury’s for allowing the Lions to collect at the Rugby store.

The 2019 Sponsored Challenge will take place on May 19 at Draycote Water.

Those taking part can walk or run five, ten or 15 miles while raising funds to support the life-saving work of the Air Ambulance.

Sponsor forms and information can be obtained by calling 01788 313122/331194, by emailing secretary.rugbyrokebylions@gmail.com or visiting www.rugbyrokebylionsclub.co.uk.