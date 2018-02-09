Rugby Rokeby Lions to hold pancake race

Rugby Rokeby Lions are invited Rugbeians to take part in their annual fancy dress pancake race to be held at the Rugby Hotel in Sheep Street at 11.30am on Tuesday 13 February 2018

In recent years the Annual Pancake Race has raised funds for a variety of worthy causes including a Mobility Chair for Mia - a young girl born without eyes and suffering from Cerebral Palsy and Epilepsy.

Last year the race raised funds for a Wooden Gazebo to go in the Sensory Garden for New Directions a local charity supporting adults with learning difficulties.

This years’ projects that the race will help support, will include: hiring a soft play centre for several monthly sessions for the specific use of Rugby Autistic Network’s children so that they can enjoy the same facilities as others, help with the funding of a Rugby teenager who will be delivering literacy skills to women on the sub-continent where less than 50% of the female population is literate, fighting blindness wherever it occurs in the world and raising the awareness of diabetes and raising awareness of prostate cancer.

The rules, though liberally enforced, are:

Preliminary heats will be run followed by a final of heat winners and runners up all over a course of approx. 100 metres in length.

Contestants are to provide their own frying pan – pancakes will be provided.

The pancake must be tossed once during the race and the holding down of the pancake by fingers or thumbs could lead to disqualification

All contestants are encouraged to wear fancy dress to add a sense of fun and colour to the occasion.

Those wishing to take part are asked to contact any of the following people by Tuesday 6 February 2018.

Terry Byrne 01788 575011

Graham Yates 01788 521158

John Nelson 01788 331194

Ian Mills 01788 312845

Sponsorship forms and monies should be produced on the day when checking in before the event

The races start at 12.00pm.