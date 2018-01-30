Rugby Rotary photograph competition winners give it their best shot

Judges faced the daunting challenge of selecting the winners of this year’s Rugby Rotary Young Photographer competition.

Photographers were tasked to send in three photographs with the theme “A Different Perspective”.

Emma.

The winners, selected by judges Jamie Gray and Rugby Advertiser photographer Mike Baker, were: Intermediate, Emma Tilley, 12; Senior, Rhys Boyle, 16.

They will now go through to the Rotary District final.

The remaining five were awarded a special Highly Commended certificate.

All other entrants will receive a certificate of merit on behalf of the three Rotary Clubs in Rugby.

Emma's entry.

Winners will be presented with £50 cash and a certificate by Rugby Mayor Belinda Garcia and MP Mark Pawsey at the opening ceremony of the Rugby Rotary Young Photographic Exhibition on Saturday, February 17, at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum, at 10.30am.

Rotarian Terri Morgan, from Rotary Club of Rugby Saturday Breakfast and competition organiser, said the photographs were inspirational.

She said: “I was overwhelmed by the entries this year.

“This is the most ever received since running the competition over the last six years.

Rhys' entry.

“It was especially satisfying to have new schools involved for the first time, Rugby High, Bilton, Avon Valley and Rugby College.”

She added: “The standard of entries was varied, astonishing and inspirational.”

The exhibition runs from February 17 to March 3 and will include all the entries.

Terri added: “I would like to say a sincere thanks to all the students for taking part, the Rugby Advertiser, Rugby & Hinckley Building Society and Arts Development at Rugby Art Gallery & Museum and the judges.”