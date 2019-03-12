Rugby runner hopes fundraiser for mental health will be a roaring success

A keen runner from Rugby is helping children with mental health issues by running a marathon in an inflatable dinosaur suit.

Graeme Lloyd has been visiting schools raising awareness and funds for Coventry and Warwickshire Mind.

He will get dressed up for the Manchester Marathon on April 7 and is appealing for support.

“I have been visiting schools to talk about why being physically active is so important for your mental health and then organising a sponsored run with the students.

“It enables the children to run with the dinosaur Rex and raise money for Coventry and Warwickshire Mind.”

Graeme is also organising a charity ball at the Benn Hall on Friday, March 29.

He said: “All of the money raised will be put back into a primary school project called the Big Umbrella, which is supporting schools in identifying children who display mental health issues and then helping them get the help and support they need.

“I am looking for local businesses to help sponsor the ball. Advertising in the event programme is £125, and that gets an advert write up about the company, company logo on the photo wall and the company hashtag on all social media posts up to the marathon.”

To help, email lloydgraeme@yahoo.co.uk, telephone 07983 544093. Visit cwmind.org.uk/fundraising_events/running-with-rex/