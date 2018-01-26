Rugby runners step up to tackle mental health

A running group in Rugby is supporting a campaign focusing on mental health by encouraging people to ‘run and talk’.

o support Time to Talk Day on Thursday February 1 The Ladies Running Group (part of Rugby and Northampton Athletics Club) will be supporting #runandtalk.

The campaign by England Athletics aims to improve mental wellbeing through running and to break down the stigma associated with mental health by getting people talking about it.

The event follows on from the successful #runandtalk events in October 2017 in support of World Mental Health Day which saw around 100 organised runs to support mental wellbeing through running.

During the week of January 27 to February 2 the group is encouraging people to run one mile or further and to have a chat with friends, family, colleagues or other runners.

This can be done at a time and location of their choice or by joining one of the organised runs such as the one organised by the Ladies Running Group.

A spokesman said: “We’re often told that physical activity is good for our bodies and our minds.

“But having a mental health problem can make it difficult to get started, for a number of reasons, ranging from negative body image, or a lack of self-esteem, through to practical reasons such as having no one to go with, or not knowing where to get started.

“The Ladies Running Group is organising a run on Saturday January 27 at 9am at Rugby Athletics Track, next to the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Centre.

“The run will be a gentle one mile and everyone (aged over 16) is welcome, whether you are new to running, looking to get back into it or a regular runner.”

The #runandtalk campaign by England Athletics and the mental health charity Mind aims to improve mental health through running in England by:

- Getting people talking about mental health, sharing their experiences and removing stigma

- Raising awareness of mental health problems

- Supporting people experiencing mental health problems to be physically active through running, whether that is to support them in starting, returning to or continuing to run.

For more information on Mind’s sport and physical activity work visit www.mind.org.uk/sport

To register to join the group on the January 27 run or for more information email: ladiesrunning group@gmail.com