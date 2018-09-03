Rugby's beloved Joto Hobbies enters final week of trading

Rugby's Joto Hobbies is set to close this week after more than 37 years of business.

The shop is famous for its Rugby rock and its Aladdin's cave layout, but a lack of footfall in the town centre, combined with a rise in online shopping, prompted its owners to announce its closure in July.

Its final day of trading has now been confirmed as Saturday, September 8, with everything in the store discounted.

A spokesperson for the shop said: "The response to the closure has been overwhelming. Joto Hobbies would like to thank everyone who has expressed their support and positive thoughts at this unfortunate time. All the staff have greatly appreciated such kind words.

"Please come along this week for one last time. It would be fantastic to meet any customer who has supported the shop over the last 37 years."

The now iconic Lawrence Sheriff Street store was set up in 1981 by John Hughes and Tony Cooke and has since attracted customers from around the world.

The shop sells a variety of toys, craft materials, modelling items and jigsaws.

