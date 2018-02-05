Rugby's CAMRA pub of the year announced

The winner of the annual prize for Rugby's best pub has been revealed.

Rugby has voted the Seven Stars as Pub of the Year for 2017.

Rugby CAMRA chairman Steve Durrant with the licensees Graham Proud and Lisa James.

The Seven Stars stands alone in Albert Square, off Albert Street, among the sheltered housing in that part of town.

A spokesman for CAMRA said: "As the closest pub to the railway station, it affords a warm welcome to our visitors, and is a great pub to start, or finish, a visit to the town’s pub.

"The interior features plenty of rugby union memorabilia, reflected by running coach trips to home matches for Leicester Tigers."

The pub has 12 handpumps dispense real ale, with a further two serving real cider. The venue is one of the few pubs that offers three thirds in place of a pint to allow the drinker to sample a wider variety of the beer on offer.

Runners-up were the Squirrel and the Merchants.