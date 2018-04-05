Rugby's first woman trucker creates US recipe book

A Rugby woman who made history by being the town’s first female long distance lorry driver has used her love for all things American to publish a US recipe book.

Rosemarie Beckett, 67, was dubbed the ‘Queen of the Road’ when she defied expectations to become a lorry driver.

Mrs Beckett in her early days as a lorry driver.

Her book, “Rose’s Authentic USA Recipes” offers readers around 27 recipes from the US to try.

Mrs Beckett said she has always wanted to produce a recipe book, and she “took the bull by the horns” after her American cooking proved popular with friends and family.

The dishes range from salad, pulled pork, smoked ham to Coca Cola cake and pecan pie.

A plus for the book is that there is a recipe to suit the amount of time you have.

Those who don’t often cook will find very simple dishes that are quite quick to make – while those who love to slave over the stove can spend hours preparing authentic American feasts.

Being A4 size and large print with wipe clean glossy paper, the book is great to use in the kitchen.

The only negative with the book is that some of the photographs depicting the dishes are slightly pixelated. Most are perfectly clear however, and it is clear Mrs Beckett has made an effort to use photos to give people a visual step-by-step guide to each dish.

Mrs Beckett writes in a warm, conversational style – injecting a little humour here and there. She also shares her extensive knowledge of the background to each dish with the reader – which adds a nice touch to the book.

The recipes are based on Mrs Beckett’s extensive research into the history of American food and this is a nicely put together book.

It is clearly laid out, colourful and pleasing on the eye.

To buy the book, visit goo.gl/91xeu8