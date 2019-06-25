Rugby's former Mr Kipling roundabout gets a new look

Rugby's former Mr Kipling roundabout has been given a new look with lettering and sculptures.

Wire sculptures representing different scenes of the community enjoying the outdoors, including children playing and families riding bicycles, are the focal point of its design.

A closer look at one of the new sculptures. (Submitted photo.)

The former roundabout also boasts new brickwork reading "Houlton: Growing Rugby’s newest community," as well as new signage.

And the much-loved landmark has unveiled an impressive centrepiece as part of the Rugby in Bloom initiative.

The work has been sponsored by Urban & Civic - the master developer behind the Houlton housing development which is six miles from the Leicester Road roundabout.

The sponsorship will run for the next five years and a spokesperson said it will create a welcoming gateway to the town.

Johanne Thomas, communities and partnerships for Urban&Civic, said: “We are delighted to reveal the new installation on the iconic Leicester Road roundabout as part of our ongoing support for the Rugby in Bloom initiative.

“Its design symbolises the blossoming community at Houlton, and reflects our focus on creating excellent green open spaces for families at Houlton.

"With many opportunities for outdoor activities at Houlton, the community can enjoy cycling along one of the development’s many cycleways, going for a stroll, exploring a nature trail or running and climbing on the adventure play park.

“We hope the people of Rugby will enjoy the roundabout’s new display, and it will further enhance the local area,” she added.

A spokesperson said: "With over 62 acres of green space now open to the public and over 1,200 newly planted trees, ecology walkways, as well as its state-of-the-art playground, the new neighbourhood of Houlton already boasts with impressive outdoor spaces for families to enjoy."

Once complete, Houlton will comprise 6,200 new homes, three primary schools, a secondary school, a GP health centre,play parks and extensive walkways, cycleways and green spaces.

The development is a joint venture between master developers Urban&Civic and Aviva Investors.

To find out more about Houlton please visit: www.houltonrugby.co.uk.