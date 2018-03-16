Rugby's Houlton development to hold 'Easter egg extravaganza'

An 'egg-citing' weekend of fun is being planned for families at Rugby’s newest neighbourhood Houlton which is set to host its first ever Easter Egg Hunt.

The eggs will be hidden around the development on Saturday March 31 for children to find in the free activity.

Every child will be rewarded with a delicious chocolate treat when they have found all of the eggs and handed in their completed cards to staff at The Visitor Centre.

The trail will lead families through Houlton’s latest key developments, including the popular eatery The Tuning Fork, community space The Barn, and showhomes by Crest Nicholson and Davidsons Homes.

Along with the Easter Egg Hunt, there will also be a variety of free, fun activities for the whole family to enjoy throughout the weekend.

Children can get creative with a whole host of arts and crafts activities, including Easter egg decorating and themed colouring in. Free face painting and balloon modelling will also be on offer over the weekend.

Galina Bardarska, Visitor Centre Manager at Houlton, said: “We are so excited to host our first ever Easter event, and can’t wait to welcome local families to join in the fun. There will be a wide variety of free activities for everyone to get involved with, and plenty of sweet treats on offer, too.

“As the site and community continues to grow, we hope that the Easter Egg Hunt will become a regular fixture on Houlton’s annual calendar, as part of a whole host of family events throughout the year,” she added.

For more information, please visit www.houltonrugby.co.uk