Rugby's local election - the results as we get them

The Advertiser is at the Benn Hall bringing you the local election results as we get them.

Remember to keep refreshing this page to see the latest updates.

Turnout:

The overall turnout for this year's local election was 34%.

Here are the individual turnout figures:

Admirals and Cawston - 32%

Newbold and Brownsover - 24%

Benn - 27%

Wolvey and Shilton - 37%

Bilton - 42%

Dunsmore - 39%

Hillmorton - 42%

Paddox - 41%

Eastlands - 33%

Coton and Boughton - 27%

New Bilton 26%

Wolston and The Lawfords - 34%

Wolston Parish Council - 38%

Revel and Binley Woods - 42%

Rokeby and Overslade - 40%

The election in brief:

Up until this election, the Conservatives led the council with 23 of the 42 seats, while Labour had nine councillors and the Liberal Democrats eight.

Because Rugby council uses the 'thirds' system of election, fourteen of the council’s seats in 14 wards will be up for election on May 3.

Of the seats up for election, seven are Conservative, three are Labour, two are Liberal Dem and two are held by independents.

The 'thirds' system means once a year for three years running a third of the council’s seats are opened to election. On the fourth year there is a break while the county council has its elections.

Warwickshire County Council's most recent election was last year, so 2018 is the beginning of the new three-year election cycle for Rugby Council.

Click here for a summary of the key policies of each party.