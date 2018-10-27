Rugby’s MP welcomes funding boost for winter social care

Rugby’s MP and the county council leader have welcomed a funding boost to local social care intended to help ease pressures on the NHS and care services this winter.

Last week the Government announced additional funding for local authorities in England to help ease pressures over winter, including £2.2 million extra for Warwickshire.

Earlier this month, the Health and Social Care Secretary announced £240 million for the social care system over winter, giving councils a boost to help prevent people from going into hospital unnecessarily and getting them home as soon as they are ready.

This funding follows the announcement of £145 million to improve emergency care throughout the NHS this winter.

The money will pay for home-care packages to help patients get out of hospital quicker, re-ablement packages to help patients carry out everyday tasks and regain mobility and confidence, and home adaptations.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, leader of Warwickshire County Council, has welcomed the £2.2 million for social care services in Warwickshire, saying: “This funding is available thanks to the Government’s balanced approach to the economy.

“Warwickshire County Council has worked hard to provide social care to individuals that supports their needs and helps them to stay as independent as possible.

“We want to help people to lead the best life they can when they face difficulties and return home safely.”

Rugby MP Mark Pawsey added: “I am delighted that Warwickshire will benefit from £2.2 million of funding to help social care services this winter.

“I know how important providing reliable and affordable social care is for families here in Rugby, and this additional funding will enable more people to receive the care they need at home during some of the most important months of the year.

“Looking after our aging population is one of the biggest challenges facing our country, which is why I am pleased that alongside this additional funding, the Government will shortly be bringing forward a Green Paper which will set out our proposals for reforming adult social care and securing a resilient and sustainable system in the future.”