Rugby's Mr Kipling roundabout to be stripped of its branding as firm leaves town

Rugby's Mr Kipling roundabout will soon be stripped of its branding as the company leaves the town after 31 years - but a new sponsor has been found.

A spokesperson for Rugby Borough confirmed the Mr Kipling branding on the roundabout will be removed within "a few weeks" before being replaced with decoration from Houlton site developers Urban & Civic - which is roundabout's new sponsor.

The news comes after the Advertiser last week reported that around 120 jobs could be lost as Manor Bakeries, the Mr Kipling distribution centre in Rugby, prepares to shut in late July.

Urban & Civic is expected to release a statement to the Advertiser shortly.