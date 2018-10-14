Rugby's refurbished library impresses MP during visit

The recent refurbishment of Rugby Library has been welcomed by Rugby MP Mark Pawsey after he saw for himself the improvements which have been made there.

Mr Pawsey joined Jayney Faulknall-Mills, Warwickshire County Council’s customer services manager covering Rugby Library, where he was taken on a tour of the library.

Mr Pawsey said: “Rugby Library has been open for 18 years now and it rightly remains extremely popular with local residents.

"I was very pleased to see the effect of the refurbishment and how it has opened up much greater space within the library, allowing more people to use wider range facilities. Thanks to the new shelving at the library, it now has a much brighter and open atmosphere.”