Rugby's Shadow Games closes with 'immediate effect'

Rugby's Shadow Games took to social media today to announce it has closed with 'immediate effect' after five years of trading.

The Church Street store, which sold board games, miniature games, card games and role playing games appears to be mostly cleared of stock.

This afternoon staff took to the store's Facebook page, stating: "Today we have had to take the very sad decision to close with immediate effect. We would like to thank everyone who has supported us over the last five and a half years."

The store opened in 2013 with the help of a moving in grant from Rugby Borough Council and Rugby First - which was designed to attract new businesses to the town centre.