Rugby's St Andrew's Church launches fundraiser to rejuvenate gardens to help boost town centre

Rugby’s St Andrew’s has launched a campaign to raise funds to rejuvinate its gardens as part of a project the church hopes will help to boost the town centre.

The project includes: opening up the sight lines into the garden to make it more a part of the town centre, pioneering eco-friendly gardening, providing public facilities such as free phone charging and a water fountain, as well as programme of community events.

Reverend Imogen Nay said: "St Andrew's is keen to continue to play its part in making the town centre an attractive and vibrant place to visit.

"This garden project will help us add value to the town centre offer, providing greater flexibility for festivals and events, whilst enhancing the area as a space for peace and reflection.

"We do hope the public will see the benefit of the Garden Project and in particular take up the offer to have loved-ones remembered on the newly designed bespoke memorial screen."

A spokesperson said: “St Andrew’s Church gardens are a key town centre location, landmark and venue at the heart of the town.

“We are raising money to transform and develop the gardens into a better feature in the centre of town.”

At the heart of the project will be a newly commissioned artist’s memorial screen for the Memorial Garden.

In regards the inclusion of solar powered phone charging points and a drinking fountain Diana Mansell, chair of Hope 4, said: "We are really pleased to have been consulted about this this exciting development for St Andrew's Gardens and love the inclusive and thoughtful approach taken by the church so that everyone can enjoy the beautiful peaceful surroundings of the church in the centre of town. We wish the church every success."

Members of the public can pledge a minimum of £150 to have a loved one remembered by name as part of the ironwork screen.

People can support the campaign in a number of ways, from sharing on social media, offering to take a collection box, to donating.

A spokesperson said: “As little as a £2 donation will go a huge way.”

To learn more, or to donate, visit www.spacehive.com/standrewsrugby

If you would like to pledge by cheque or make a cash donation, you can do so in the church daily or by contacting Events@rugbychurch.org.uk

The gardens are owned by the Coventry Diocese and managed by Rugby Borough Council through the Closed Churchyard Act.