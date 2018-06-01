Rugby's St Cross would like your photos as the NHS marks 70 years

Rugby's St Cross hospital is asking for your photographs as it prepares to celebrate the NHS's 70th birthday.

Hospital manager Juliet Starkey is hoping to gather pictures of the hospital through the ages in order to create a piece of artwork in celebration.

She said: “St Cross has lived through changes and upheavals including two World Wars and the birth of the National Health Service giving free care for all at the point of need.

“I don’t think anyone would argue that St Cross is a vital part of the Rugby community and we are fortunate to have such passionate supporters."

The Trust said it is particularly interested to see what photographs Rugbeians have stored away - especially of the era covering 1950s to the present day.

A spokesperson for the hospital said: "As the NHS turns 70 it’s the perfect opportunity to celebrate the achievements of one of the nation’s most loved institutions, to appreciate the vital role the service plays in our lives, and to recognise and thank the extraordinary NHS staff – the everyday heroes – who are there to guide, support and care for us, day in, day out."

The Advertiser, then only in print for 38 years, reported on the opening of the Hospital of St Cross in 1884.

The NHS celebrates its 70th birthday on July 5, 2018.

Anyone who is happy for their pictures to be part of the exhibition is asked to email copies to communications@uhcw.nhs.uk