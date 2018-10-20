Rugby school gets award for its science teaching

A Rugby school has received a top award recognising the quality of its science teaching.

Staff and pupils at Henry Hinde Infant School, part of the Transforming Lives Educational Trust, are celebrating after the school was awarded the Primary Science Quality Mark.

The Quality Mark is one of the highest accolades to reflect how primary schools teach science to their pupils. The award is presented to schools who work together to share good practice, embrace professional development and encourages teacher autonomy and innovation.

Jenny Sanders, the science leader at Henry Hinde Infant School, said: “We are very honoured to have been awarded the Quality Mark. Our pupils love anything science related, which is why we work so hard to build on their enthusiasm by providing a range of experiments, projects and guest speakers.”

The school was recognised for the range of opportunities pupils had to engage with science.

James Higham, headteacher, said: “Science is a really important part of life at our school. There is an after-school science club which is heavily attended. Pupils helped organise and took part in a special science week which included their very own mad science show.

“We also believe it is really important to get our parents involved too. We held a learning together afternoon with parents focused on science. It was just brilliant to see so many families have an enjoyable time together while conducting experiments.”

Mr Higham added that the focus on science was also having a real impact in the classroom. He said: “Pupils can really engage with science. It excites them in a way that other subjects can typically struggle to do.

“Our science outcomes are above the national average and the enthusiasm the subject generates is definitely spilling out into other areas of school life.”

Mr Higham also praised the impact being part of the Transforming Lives Educational Trust played.

“We ran a project with a teacher from the science department at Ashlawn School, also part of the trust. The teacher has been coming in regularly to work with the staff and pupils at Henry Hinde on several science- themed projects.

“It is no wonder that we have so many pupils who want to become a scientist.”