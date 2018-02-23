Rugby School musicians perform at annual Concerto Concert for Myton Hospice

Top soloist musicians from Rugby School are to perform alongside a full professional orchestra at an annual Concerto Concert raising funds for Myton Hospice.

The musical highlight of the school’s calendar, the concert showcases the very best soloists – this year featuring the horn, trumpet, cello and voice, performing movements from works by Strauss, JS Bach, Hummell, Dvořák, Massenet, Khachaturian and Prokofiev.

The young musicians will be accompanied by Bliss Sinfonia, Rugby School’s orchestra-in-residence featuring many of the professional musicians who teach the students.

Director of Music, Richard Tanner, said: “The quality of the concert is always outstanding and that it is a pleasure to share the occasion with a wider audience.

“Rugby School enjoys a reputation for honing musical talent with many of our alumni now working as professional musicians in their own right.

“We are always delighted to see classical music fans from across the region join us for this special evening.”

The concert is in the Temple Speech Room on Friday, March 23 with proceeds from the £5 ticket sales donated to the local Myton Hospice.

Go to www.ticketsource.co.uk/musicschoolsrugby