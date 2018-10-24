Rugby school trust to set up a new academy in Nuneaton

A top secondary school in Rugby is to open a new school in Nuneaton.

The new school will be established by the Lawrence Sheriff School Academy Trust - the trust that runs Lawrence Sheriff School itself - and will be called The Sheriff School.

The school, which will eventually teach 1,200 students, is set to open in four years' time and is being proposed to be built on a new housing development on the edge of the town.

Lawrence Sheriff School has been rated as one of the best secondary schools in the country.