Rugby schoolboy saves pocket money to help homeless people

A Rugby schoolboy has spread a little Christmas cheer by donating a number of items to a homeless charity.

Oakfield School pupil Bret Butler, nine, collected much-needed gifts for Hope 4, who help homeless and badly-housed people in Rugby, after saving up his pocket money.

He wrote a letter to the charity saying he had saved his money since October by not taking the bus and giving up McDonald’s and ice creams.

His list of donations included warm clothes, toothpaste, soap, wet wipes and even dog food.

Bret said: “Homeless people deserve to be treated like everyone else.

“I hope it makes their Christmas better.”

His mum, Sian, said: “It was his nana who got the ball rolling after I was trying to get donations for a renovated warehouse in Birmingham for the homeless.

“She then got in touch with friends and family and Bret asked how he could help them too.”

Bret also sponsors a guide dog and a donkey by doing jobs for his nana.

“He truly has a heart of gold and I’m so proud of him,” said Sian.

“Bret’s an amazing little boy who loves to help no matter how big or small.”

She hopes Bret’s gesture will inspire other people in the community to help homeless people.

“This is hardest time of year for them so it’s good to help,” added Sian.

Pauline Smout, volunteer co-ordinator and administrator at Hope 4, based in Newbold Road, said: “We are always grateful for any donations but this was particularly special because it came from a such a lovely young man.

“It was a beautiful thing to do and we can’t thank Bret enough for his help.

“Everyone at Hope4 would like to say big thank you to Bret who saved up to buy this wonderful box of gifts for the homeless.”

To contact the Hope Centre, call them 01788 572456.