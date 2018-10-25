Rugby secondary school appoints new headteacher

Ashlawn School in Rugby has announced its new headteacher

The Transforming Lives Educational Trust, which runs Ashlawn, has confirmed that a principal from a school in Leicester rated outstanding by Ofsted has been appointed to lead Ashlawn School.

Siobhan Evans, who lives in Rugby, is currently principal at Sir Jonathan North Community College.

Stewart Jardine, chair of the Transforming Lives Educational Trust, said: “Mrs Evans was the standout candidate through what was a very rigorous and robust recruitment process. Her track record both leading and supporting schools is very impressive.”

Under Mrs Evans’ leadership, Sir Jonathan North Community College has gone from strength to strength, with the school celebrating some of its strongest ever Progress 8 scores over the summer. In addition, Mrs Evans has also supported a number of schools with different cohorts and age ranges and has provided coaching to senior school leaders across the county.

Mr Jardine added: “The panel were not only impressed by Siobhan’s achievements, but also her warmth and passion for supporting every individual to achieve their personal best. I have no doubt that she will build on all the things that make Ashlawn School such a friendly and successful environment.”

Mrs Evans’ career started in South Africa where she read sports science and English literature at the University of Stellenbosch. Since training to be a teacher in the UK in 1999, Mrs Evans has played a key role in a number of impressive schools. She is also a keen sports coach; having coached synchronised swimming and water polo teams, she now supports a local boys’ rugby team as age group coordinator.

Mrs Evans said: “If I am honest, I was not looking to move from my existing school. When I saw the position at Ashlawn come up, however, I knew I had to apply.

“I live in the local area and I am acutely aware of the high regard in which Ashlawn School is held. I have spent quite a bit of time at the school over a number of weeks and the students have really impressed me. There is not only a desire to learn and get the most out of their education, but also a strong sense of community.

“Together with the school’s excellent staff, I am very excited about what we can achieve in the future.”

Mrs Evans, whose salary has been benchmarked against those of other local heads, will be taking up post in January.