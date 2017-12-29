Rugby slimmer sheds 4.5 stone and becomes Slimming World consultant

A Rugby slimmer who transformed her life by losing 4.5 stone is using her success to help other people change their lives and achieve their weight loss dreams too.

Sandy joined a Rugby Slimming World group in September 2011 after gaining weight in the aftermath of a hockey injury.

She said: "I was feeling so bored not playing my sport. I was just so worried that if I continued to feel fed up and eat through boredom I would keep gaining weight.

"Knowing what I am like when I am bored and inactive I could easily be a stone heavier and I just wanted to be slimmer for the new year and for summer hockey league.

"My family thought I was mad to join a slimming group in the run up to Christmas, but it was the best decision I could have made. I was just so fed up with myself and how I felt and looked.

"My confidence was slipping away and my clothes just did not fit anymore. My thighs touched when I was walking. Of course, I felt nervous joining the group but it was really welcoming.

"Everyone was there for the same reason and were so friendly and supportive. Straight away I was focused on the delicious foods I could eat and felt more in control.

“I lost 12lbs in my first two weeks - I was so happy with that.

“I have been asked what has made the difference. I make sure I never go hungry – that’s the great thing about Slimming World – fill up on nutritious foods to satisfy even the biggest appetite.

"I eat all my favourites like roast dinners with Yorkshire pud. I love my meat so spag bol, steak and lamb shank are top of my list too.

"I still get to enjoy all of my treats using Syns – heaps of sauces, extra dry martini and crisps really do make my food favourite list.

“I always stay in the group – whether I’ve lost a few pounds, maintained (which has happened) or had a gain (I am human), by listening to other members and my consultant I have learned so much more about myself and learned to forgive myself too.

"I love the support, the food ideas and generally being there to encourage each other."

Now members of the group are preparing to welcome Sandy, who previously worked for Slimming World for 5 years before travelling to Italy, as their new consultant when she takes over on Thursday January 5.

The group is held at Harris Church of England Academy, Harris Drive,Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 6DX every Thursday with the first session at 5.30pm and the second at 7.30pm.

For more information or to join Sandy's group either come along on January 4 or call her on 07599066420.