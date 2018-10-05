Rugby slimmers raise over £200 for charity with healthy cakes made from unexpected ingredients

Slimmers in Rugby raised over £200 for charity and, using unorthodox recipes, proved you can have your cake and eat it.

Taking inspiration from a Weight Watchers cook book, the slimmers baked in venues all over Rugby and sold their alternative treats, raising a sweet £208 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Favourites at the sales included white chocolate and chickpea blondies (baked using ground almond and chickpea instead of flour), butternut and courgette chocolate brownies, sweet potato muffins, apple madeleines and a chocolate cake made using black beans.

Cake sales were held at the Hill Street community centre, Bilton School and Rugby Methodist Church.

Julie Dagnell, Rugby’s newest Weight Watchers coach, attended the bake sale at Rugby Methodist Church. She said:“It was wonderful to see how enthusiastic the public were to try out new things.

“Adopting a healthier lifestyle is not always easy. Everyone knows that we need to be healthier, yet, as a nation we are getting unhealthier.

“These are treats that we can dish up to our families that encourage them to eat less fat and sugar but still enjoy a sweet treat.”

How to make sweet potato muffins

A sample recipe given for sweet potato muffins consists of: 150g sweet potato peeled and cut into cubes, two eggs (lightly beaten), two tablespoons vegetable oil, four tablespoons of maple syrup, 60g ground almonds, two teaspoons baking powder and one teaspoon ground cinnamon.

Cook the sweet potatoes in the microwave with three tablespoons of water for 10-12 minutes.

Drain and transfer to a food processor and blitz until smooth, or use a potato masher.

Beat the eggs, vegetable oil and maple syrup until light and frothy.

Fold in the almonds, baking powder, cinnamon and cooled sweet potato until you have a smooth batter.

Spoon the mixture into eight paper cases and bake for 15 - 20 minutes or until firm at 180 degrees C (160 fan assisted) Cool completely.

For the frosting, fold 150g of 0%-fat Greek yoghurt and one tablespoon of maple syrup together.

Spoon onto cooled muffins and top with a chopped pecan.