Rugby songstress hopes for winning title

Rugby songstress Oliwia Dragon has made it through to the regional finals of a national singing competition.

The Avon Valley School student sung her way through to the regional finals of Teenstar in Sutton Coldfield on April 7.

Oliwia, who is a member of new Rugby girl band The Millenniums, has been given a helping hand from the Rugby Area Talent Trust.

Oliwia said: “If it wasn’t for all the support and experience that I’ve had from RATT, then I wouldn’t have had the confidence to get this far in the TeenStar competition.”

Duncan Arrow, RATT musical director, said: “There will be a lot of hugely talented performers competing on the day, so myself and local musician Amie Boyd will be accompanying her live on stage to try and give her performance that extra sparkle.”

RATT are also laying on a free minibus, and are offering reduced entry tickets of £5 each (normally £9) to take supporters along to hear Oliwia sing and to cast the all important audience votes.

David Head, RATT founder and trustee, said: “This is exactly what RATT was originally designed to do: to help support, encourage and motivate hugely talented young people in whatever skill they have.

“Oliwia has proven she has immense talent and drive and we are delighted to do whatever we can to try and further her ambitions.”

The area finals take place in May.