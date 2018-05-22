Rugby sports clubs’ move plan gets kicked into touch

Two sports club in town have announced they no longer plan to relocate to a new site.

The Old Laurentians Rugby Football Club and the Rugby and East Warwickshire Hockey Club had previously said they had outgrown their existing grounds at Fenley Field in Bilton and would be moving to a purpose-built facility at Bilton Grange Preparatory School (BG) in Dunchurch.

But the rugby club has now revealed the planned move has been shelved. Instead efforts will now be focussed on improving the facilities at Fenley Field, off Lime Tree Avenue, to match and improve on those planned at Bilton Grange.

Rugby club chairman Andrew Spriggs said: “I’m pleased to report that the structures which were being put in place to facilitate the move will now be directed to the re-development plans.

“The rugby club will be part of the newly formed development committee consisting of the OL’S Society, LSC and the hockey club.

He added: “While it is disappointing to some extent that the move is not going ahead the positive message is that we will be staying at our cherished Fenley Field and will be developing and improving the facilities for the club and members.”

The announcement in January that revealed the original plans to move said: ““The Old Laurentian Society is pleased to announce a planned move from its home at Fenley Field in Bilton to a purpose-built facility at Bilton Grange Preparatory School (BG) in Dunchurch.

“The Society will become tenants of BG, subject to a long-term lease, and will build a new clubhouse, including a function room, gym and separate changing blocks.

“The school, which provides day and boarding facilities for 280 children aged 4 to 13 years, will share these cutting-edge facilities, supporting pupils and the wider community.”