Rugby stamp appeal hits new milestone

Thanks to the generosity of readers of the Rugby Advertiser and borough residents, the Used Stamp Appeal has passed another significant milestone.

More than 800,000 used stamps have been donated to the appeal, run by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The appeal has been running in Rugby for about nine years and is supported by individuals, schools and businesses in the Rugby area.

Rugby Mayor Belinda Garcia said: “The whole community can support the Used Stamp Appeal, a wonderfully simple idea which can make a big difference.

“I’m delighted the appeal has reached another significant milestone and urge everyone to get into the habit of donating used stamps to ensure the appeal’s success for years to come.”

Jonathan Maxwell, a local leader of the church, said: “There is a scripture that says, ‘By small and simple things are great things brought to pass’.

“It is great that members of our church and charities can work together to do some good through the simple acts of collecting and processing used stamps.”

Nicole Scully, communication manager and fundraiser for Leukaemia CARE thanked everyone for the donations.

She added: “This project is an example of how lots of little items, like stamps, can make a huge difference to a charity like ours.

“I would like to say a huge congratulations to everybody who has had a part in this project.”

During the meeting, a stamp co-ordinator from Oxfam explained to the delegates how their volunteers carry out further sorting of the stamps to generate extra income for the charity.

Used stamps can be dropped off at Wild & Free, 6 Bank Street, Rugby.

Once the stamps are passed to the church, members and their friends set about processing them, ready for sale by the charities.

Processing involves removing excess envelope from around the stamps, separating them into UK or overseas and finally counting them into batches of 500.

Organisers say it’s hoped that further milestones can be passed through the generous donations of local people. Telephone (01788) 824441.