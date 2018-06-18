Rugby students help disadvantaged children in Malawi

Students from The Crescent School in Rugby have helped raise £1,409.02 to help disadvantaged children overseas.

They presented a cheque to Rugby couple Tony and Sue Melia, from Bwengu Projects Malawi.

The Crescent School has been supporting the work that Tony and Sue do for 11 years.

Each year the Class IV children study Africa and in particular Malawi and the work that the Bwengu Projects is involved in. Studying the challenges the people in Malawi face helps the children to appreciate the similarities and differences in our societies.

At the end of their topic the children choose specific Bwengu Projects to support and go on to organise fundraising activities that the whole school participates in. Class IV pupils have raised money in a number of enterprising ways including building a penny path, enduring a sponsored silence, organising collections at the school’s Easter Service and Spring Concert and running non-uniform days and a treasure hunt.

For 2018 the children chose two projects to fundraise for, and set themselves a target of £930 to raise in order to fund 20 school bursaries. Each bursary provides a secondary school place for a child for a year, the children also decided to fund two UNICEF standard school toilet blocks.

Bryony Forth, Deputy Head, said: “Supporting the Bwengu Project is always a highlight of my teaching year, something of which I personally am very proud to be part of.”