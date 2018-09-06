Rugby teacher stages charity gig for British Heart Foundation in memory of grandad

A teacher from Avon Valley School in Rugby is hosting a charity gig in honour of her grandad.

English teacher Alison Tinham is encouraging family, friends, colleagues and the community to join her at Hatchford Golf Centre for an evening of food, drinks and live music on September 8.

It takes place at Hatchford Golf Centre in Birmingham to support the British Heart Foundation,

Event organiser, Alison Tinham, said “I have been busy rehearsing and organising this event and with much excitement I invite everyone to come and support me and my family in raising money for The British Heart Foundation.

“The charity is chosen in honour of my grandad, who was the best guy I knew, who sadly passed away following a heart attack in March 2016. He was a real inspiration to me and my siblings, and I hope lots of people will be in attendance and help to make the gig a success.”

Headteacher, Alison Davies, said “The performing arts are a huge part of our ethos and as a school we actively promote the arts and encourage our students to get involved with music, dance and drama. It’s therefore wonderful to see members of staff being role models and inspiring our students by engaging with the arts. I wish Miss Tinham all the best for the event she is organising, I am sure it will be a success”.

Founded in 1961 the British Heart Foundation is now nation’s biggest heart charity and the largest independent funder of cardiovascular research. Their pioneering research has helped to transform the lives of people living with heart and circulatory conditions.

The event will be held at Hatchford Gold Centre, Coventry Road, B26 3PY, on Saturday 8 September, 7pm – Midnight, tickets which cost £15, and include entry and a buffet meal, can be purchased via: https://lynncampion.wixsite.com/bhfevent/gigs-and-tickets