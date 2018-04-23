Rugby Theatre wins prestigious award for hit musical

Rugby Theatre has been awarded a prestigious prize for its spectacular musical Jekyll and Hyde.

The show scooped the region’s Best Musical award from the National Operative and Dramatic Association.

Director Mark Tolchard and choreographer Carrie Gamble picked up the trophy at a ceremony in Stourbridge.

The production was staged at the Henry Street venue in October last year, and NODA heaped praise on the show saying “the musical numbers were effortlessly done and the choreography was very fitting for this stage and the time period”.

Two of its stars – Steve Bingham and Gracey Spring – were invited to sing at the ceremony.

Leading man Steve’s performance in Jekyll and Hyde was described by the judges as “flawless” while they said Gracey played the part of Lucy “effortlessly”.

After picking up the award, Mark said: “I do feel very proud of my part in making this show a success. However, so many other people deserve credit as well and this was highlighted in the comments that were made by NODA.

“We were up against two very talented groups but what won the award for us was our total package.

NODA was overwhelmed by not just the cast but the amazing home-built set, the fabulous lighting and incredible sound. On the night she came she could not find one thing to fault us on.”

Mark thanked everyone involved.

He added: “We have an incredible theatre and should all take pride in recognition like this when it comes along.”

The theatre’s artistic director, Robert Sloan, said: “We’re so proud to win this award.

“Our audiences often tell us they enjoy our musicals just as much as the shows they see on the professional stage, which is a real tribute to the amazing commitment and dedication that goes in to putting together our fabulous productions.”