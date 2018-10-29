Rugby Used Stamp Appeal reaches 'another significant milestone'

The Rugby Used Stamp Appeal, organised by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has passed yet another significant milestone.

The latest donations have brought the grand total to over 850,000. Des Waddington, project coordinator for the church, said: “When we launched this project, we never imagined that so many used stamps would be donated.

"The response to this project by the people of the Rugby area has been incredible.”

A key element of the appeal is the role played by Wild and Free in Bank Street, Rugby. Steve Prime, owner of Wild and Free (pictured), said: “We are very pleased to be able to support this project by being a collection point for stamp donations. It is fascinating to see the wide variety of donations that people make.”