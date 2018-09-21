Rugby village school’s dog comes top of his class

A school dog showed himself to be quite the scholar after coming top of the class in his recent training exam.

Woody, the school dog at Dunchurch Infant School and Nursery and Dunchurch Boughton Junior School, was showing off his trophy to the children in assembly this week.

Woody passed his Level 3 assessment at Rugby Dog Training Club and was awarded first place in the group.

The children were very excited to learn about Woody’s success and how important it is to work hard and listen well.

This is Woody’s second year at school and staff at the school said he has adapted to school life very well.

He encourages children with their learning and communication skills and they particularly enjoy reading to him.

Woody also has a blog in the school newsletter so parents are aware of his various activities each week.

Headteacher, Ian Dewes said: “Woody is a huge success and the children benefit greatly from having a school dog.

“They particularly enjoy taking him for a walk at lunchtime in Woody’s Buddies Club.”

Woody is also a PAT (Pets As Therapy) dog and visits other schools and a nursing home.