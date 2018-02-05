Rugby volunteers honoured for Myton hospice help

Volunteers who have been giving up their time to help the Myton hospices have been honoured at a special gathering.

From five - 35 years of service, more than 120 volunteers were thanked by Myton’s chief exective Ruth Freeman, and the charity’s trustees.

Each of the three hospices hosted an awards ceremony for volunteers who hold roles across the hospice – from volunteering in the charity shops to lending a hand in the day hospices and inpatient units.

The Rugby 250+ Club celebrated its 35th year supporting Myton, with several members also marking this milestone too.

The group, who run a monthly lottery locally to raise money for Myton, have raised over £175,000 over the last 35 years.

Members Richard and Janet Avery, and Geoff Kennedy all celebrated 35 years of fundraising for Myton.

Geoff was involved with the ‘steering committee’ which was the driving force behind the creation of the Rugby 250 Club. This later became the Rugby 250+ Club as the lottery members grew in number.

They said they were delighted to be recognised for their efforts.

Joan Stretton, whose volunteer roles include helping the fundraising team, sitting service and the day hospice was thanked for her 15 years of services, and Mick Fennell, who is a fundraising volunteer, has marked ten years with Myton.

Charlotte Witteridge, volunteering development manager at the Myton Hospices, said: “At Myton we have more than 1,000 volunteers who give their time to enable us to continue to support people with terminal and life limiting illnesses and their families in Coventry and Warwickshire.

This year we have presented over 120 of our dedicated volunteers with a long service award, some of whom have been with Myton since the hospice was first established back in 1982.

“We are incredibly thankful to all of our fantastic volunteers for their continued support.”

Visit www.mytonhospice.org/volunteering for more information about volunteering with the Myton Hospices, who have hospices in Rugby, Coventry and Warwick.

The charity needs to raise £8.8 million to provide services free of charge this year.