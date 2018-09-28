Rugby wins regional Heart of England in Bloom competition

Rugby has bagged the gold award, winning the regional Heart of England in Bloom competition and meaning the town will automatically be entered into next year's national competition.

A round of applause followed the announcement, at Rugby's full council meeting last night, September 28.

Rugby scooped the award at a ceremony at the National Brewery Centre on September 20, winning overall in the small city category.

Deputy mayor, councillor Bill Lewis, said the prize reflects the hard work of the council and volunteers across the borough.

Hillmorton also won a silver award in the best large village category.