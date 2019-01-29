Rugby woman accused of murdering her two children appears in crown court

A 22-year-old woman from Rugby has made her first appearing at crown court, accused of killing her two daughters.

Louise Porton, from Skiddaw in Rugby, appeared in person for the brief hearing at Warwick Crown Court this morning (January 29).

She is accused of murdering her daughters Lexi and Scarlett last year.

Judge Andrew Lockhart QC told Porton that she will next appear in court on March 4 at Birmingham Crown Court, where she will be expected to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty.

If a trial is needed, that will take place in July in Birmingham.

Porton's barrister made no application for bail and she was remanded in custody until her next court appearance.

Paramedics pronounced three-year-old Lexi Draper dead at the family home on January 15, 2018.

Her sister Scarlett Vaughan, aged 16 months old, was pronounced dead in hospital on February 1, 2018. She had taken there by paramedics after falling ill.

Porton was charged with two counts of murder on Friday, January 25, 2019.