Rugby woman arrested after suspected class A drugs seized from car

A 35-year-old woman from Rugby and a 25-year-old man from Leamington have been arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply after their car was stopped by officers on the A5 near Rugby on Friday, August 3.

A quantity of what is believed to be class A drugs was seized.

Both suspects have been released under investigation while investigations continue.

Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries can call 101.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.